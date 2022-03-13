Indore: 200 saplings of opium seized from Dhar farm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The narcotics wing of the police raided a farming land in Dhar district and seized opium plants worth lakhs of rupees from there on Saturday. The land owner was also held. He had allegedly planted the opium plants between plants of onion to mislead officials.

Acting on a tip, the narcotics wing team reached Gunawad village, in Dhar district, and raided the farming land of Ishak Patel where they found the opium plants. About 200 plants worth lakhs of rupees were seized from the farm land and Ishak was arrested and booked under the relevant section.

He is being questioned further.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:47 AM IST