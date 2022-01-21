Indore: 200 gold, 25 silver medals to be given away in DAVV convocation

Indore

Meritorious students of 2020 and 2021 batches would be given away 200 gold and 25 silver medals by Chancellor Mangubhai Patel during the convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

The convocation is proposed in the first week of March. However, consent of the Chancellor is still awaited on the date.

This year, the convocation would be for students of 2020 and 2021 batches. As DAVV could not hold convocation annually, it is running a good one year behind the schedule.

To bring the schedule on track, DAVV has decided to club convocation for 2000 batch and 2021 batch together and hold a joint ceremony this year.

Executive council of DAVV had proposed March 3 date for convocation. However, the Chancellor may prepone or postpone the date as per his availability.

The event will also hinge on Covid-19 situation. In 2020, the university had to postpone convocation following outbreak of Covid-19. As the cases had come down, it held the ceremony last year on February 19.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:31 PM IST