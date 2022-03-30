Indore: 200 docs fail to re-register with MP Medical Council

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

There would be a question mark on the practice of many private and government doctors who have failed to get themselves re-registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.

The council has made it clear that if they fail to re-register, then they won't be able to practice.

According to former vice-president of Indian Medical Association, Dr Sanjay Londhe, about 200 doctors of Indore couldn’t get re-registered with the state council, thanks to technical glitches and unnecessary requirements the state body for registration.

“The online registration link given by the state medical council is not working properly. It remained closed in January, and when it started, the council asked us to upload the documents like the Class 10 mark-sheet and the internship certificate. Many senior doctors completed their studies years ago, and now they cannot trace their mark sheets after so many years," he said.

Dr Londhe added that the state council must extend the time for re-registration of doctors after rectifying their technical issues. “The link has been closed on March 29 even though the deadline is March 31. The council must help doctors who have failed to get themselves re-registered,” he added.

Meanwhile, the representative of the state medical council and president of Indian Medical Association-Madhya Pradesh, Dr Anil Bhatia said that the orders for re-registration by the council came in December, and the doctors had ample time to get re-registered.

“I raised the issue of unnecessary documents and biometric compulsion, after which council has made it optional and doctors have to upload only their previous registration and photograph,” Dr Bhatia said adding, “We have asked the council to extend the date for re-registration and we hope that decision would be taken over it soon,” Dr Bhatia added.

Doctors get the same registration number

Some doctors also alleged that two or more doctors had the same re-registration numbers. They are lodging complaints with the council over the same.

