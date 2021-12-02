Indore: 2 women among 4 booked booked for developing colonies illegally

Indore

Four people including two women were booked in three separate cases for allegedly developing illegal colonies, on Wednesday. Notices have been given to the land owners seeking clarification.

According to Rau police, chief municipal officer of Rau municipal council Rakesh Chouhan, has lodged a complaint that 0.692-hectare land registered in the name of Ramkanyabai was being developed by constructing a cement concrete road. It seems that the colony was being developed without permission of the municipal officers. The police have registered a case against the landowner and started an investigation.

In another case, a case under section 420, 120-B of the IPC and other sections was registered against Dilip and Kamal of Rau on the complaint of CMO. The officer found that houses and the roads were being developed illegally by the landowner, as the latter had failed to take necessary permission from the municipal council.

In the third case, a woman named Sushma was booked under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of CMO Chouhan. The complainant stated that the roads were constructed in 0.380-hectare plot of land situated in Rau and it seems that a colony was being developed on the land illegally. The police have issued the notices to the accused for clarification and further investigation is underway into the case.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:52 PM IST