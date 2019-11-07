Indore: 2 suicides in city in last 48 hours

Indore: Two persons committed suicide in the city in the last forty eight hours.

In the first case, a fruit vendor committed suicide by consuming poison in Central Kotwali area allegedly because his brother’s girlfriend was blackmailing him for Rs 2 lakhs, said police sources.

Investigation officer, assistant sub-inspector Mori said that deceased has been identified as Vijay Chauhan (32) of Bhatt Mohalla of Juni Indore.

Sources said that Vijay’s brother Nikki had an affair with Preeti, and together they killed Preeti’s husband and were sent to jail. Recently, Preeti got bail and she started demanding Rs 2 lakhs from Vijay and warned that she would come out against Nikki in the murder case if she was not paid. Tense over the blackmail, Vijay committed suicide. However, the investigating officer ASI Mori refused to comment, saying they were still investigating the matter.

The other suicide case took place in Banganga area where a man who had married a woman of another caste committed suicide alleging that his in-laws were harassing him.

Police said that Niraj Vishwakarma of Bhagirathpura area committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan. He works in an incense stick factory. He left a suicide note in which he alleged that his in-laws were the reason for his suicide.

Police added that the deceased’s family members said that two years ago the deceased had a love marriage with a woman from another caste. His in-laws were upset and angry over the marriage and they harassed and misbehaved with him. They also allegedly beat him up on several occasions. Recently, when he went to his in-laws house on the occasion of Bhaidujh, he was hit on his head by a metal rod by his in-laws.

TWO BOOKED: In another case, two members of in-laws family of a deceased 23-year-old woman were booked by Rajendra nagar police for allegedly harassing her. Police said that Shivani Rathore of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar committed suicide due to her husband Chandan Rathore’s extra marital affairs and harassment by her mother-in-law Phoolkunwar Bai. The husband and mother-in-law have been booked.