Indore: 2 held for misusing woman’s documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

City Crime Branch arrested two persons for misusing a woman’s documents which they had taken on the pretext of getting her a personal loan, an official said on Tuesday. The accused used to documents to finance a car. The accused were handed over to the Pardeshipura police station staff.

According to an official, the woman had lodged a complaint that her documents were misused by Vinod Yadav of Bengali Square area and Sumit Sharma of Bijli Nagar area of the city.

According to the complainant, Vinod had told her that he would get a loan approved for her from a nationalized bank after which he and his accomplice Sumit, who posed himself as a bank manager, took her signature on the documents and on a stamp paper.

They had told the woman that she will get Rs 40,000 in cash and the rest of the amount in her bank account. The woman came to know about the fraud when she received a notice from the car company. A case was registered under section 420, 406 of the IPC by the police.