Indore: 2-day district-level Health Mela to begin on May 19 at the Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and the health department will organise a two-day district level ‘Health Mela’ at the Nehru Stadium from May 19. The mela will be organised as part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. A meeting was chaired by the administrative officials to ensure effective planning and execution of the event.

According to health officials, the primary objectives of the mela include increasing the health awareness of the population for the prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases, motivating beneficiaries through innovative mass media and mid-media activities to make positive health behaviour changes, providing screening for early diagnosis, basic health care services, including referrals, and others.

Not only the health department, but also various other departments—including youth affairs and sports, AYUSH, school education, women and child development, culture, information and broadcasting, Panchayati Raj institutions and urban development, state health authority, food and drug administration and any other department according to the context of local needs—will coordinate with each other to successfully conduct the mela.

‘Various stalls at the mela’

‘Various stalls will be put up at the fair where physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, eye specialists and gynaecologists will provide free health check-up to people. We’ll also focus on making digital health cards of the maximum number of people at the camp under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’ — Dr BS Saitya , chief medical and health officer

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:03 AM IST