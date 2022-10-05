Indore: 2-5 Covid cases continue to surface daily

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Detection of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis has become a routine with the city seeing at least 2-5 cases every day, even after two and half years of its outbreak.

Moreover, the number of total active cases has also been hovering around 25 cases, fluctuating between 22 and 30 for the last many days.

With the decrease in the number of cases, the health department has also decreased the number of testing, with only 278 samples tested on Tuesday with four cases being found.

“The number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city and it has become a routine. Most of those coming positive are asymptomatic and they are coming positive while going for precautionary tests while getting treatment for other diseases,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

The health officer has also cautioned people to be alert during festivities.

“As per the trend, we believe that we will have to live with Covid-19. We will continue to see 2-5 cases every day and it would not adversely affect the health system and facilities,” he said adding “most of the people have taken two doses of vaccine and developed immunity against Covid-19.”

Covid in city at a glance

Total No. of positive cases: 2,12,393

Total samples tested: 38,56,887

Positivity rate: 5.5 per cent

Total No. of deaths: 1,469

Death rate: 0.6 per cent

Total patients discharged: 2,10,899

Recovery rate: 99.40 per cent