Indore: ​19th young blood championship concludes

MHOW (Madhya Pradesh)

The 19th Young Blood Championship that started on March 19 concluded on April 13 at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow.

The competition is an Indian Army level competition wherein 12 teams of various Regt Centres took part in Young Blood Championship. The competition was held across 26 days due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The participants put up an elegant show of their marksmanship prowess in the 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol events.

In the Young Blood Competition, the Gen KV Krishna Rao Trophy and Young Blood Championship Banner 2022 was bagged by INF RED team. INF GREEN was the First Runners Up and felicitated with the TATA Cup while Armd Regt Centre was the Second Runner Up and awarded with Bengal Punjab Rifle Association trophy.



Best Pistol Team award (Bhandari Cup) was won by INF GREEN and the Best Rifle Team award (Madras Regt Trophy) went to the team from Armd Regt Centre team.

Major general Ajay Verma, deputy commandant camp, chief instructor of Infantry School, Mhow was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony.

In the closing address, the General Officer complimented the medal winners for their splendid performance and also asked others not to lose their hearts as this is just the beginning.

He lauded the performance of the teams for their splendid performance and reiterated that the aim of the competition was to spot young talent amongst Recruits/Sepoys of the Indian Army and to provide them with an avenue for precision shooting.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:00 AM IST