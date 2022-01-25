Indore: 1992 cases, two deaths; Rate of positivity dropped to 17.66 pc, active cases of 20770

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 cases remained below 2000 on Tuesday 1992 cases were found positive out of 11280 samples tested with this the positivity rate decreased to 17.66 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 190171. With two more deaths reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1414, so far.

2040 patients recovered

Along with stable cases, as many as 2040 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased from 21820 to 20770 on Tuesday.

Two deaths reported

The two men died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday and they were suffering from comorbidities. They were admitted to private hospitals.

Deaths Comorbidiies

67-y-male Cardiac ailment, diabetes, and hypertension

72-y-male diabetic, and suffered from hydrocele

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST