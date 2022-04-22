Indore: ​19 e-challans found pending against vehicle caught for blowing hooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Traffic police on Wednesday caught a vehicle for using a hooter. When the police checked the details of the registration number, 19 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) challans were found pending against the car number.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, Quick Response Team-6 in charge inspector Ramkumar Kori, Ajay Tomar and team were deployed near White Church Square for the vehicle checking. The officials stopped a car hearing the sound of a hooter. The car was attached to the postal department.

The traffic police officials gathered information from the Traffic Management Center and found 19 e-challans pending against the car number. The traffic cops released the vehicle after collecting a fine of Rs 12,500 including Rs 3,000 for the hooter from the car owner.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:18 AM IST