Indore: 18 Congress corporators take oath; one is in jail

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 04:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After boycotting the oath-taking ceremony of Mayor and BJP corporators held at Abhay Prashal on Friday, 18 corporators of Congress took oath at the collector’s office on Saturday. In all 19 corporators of Congress have won in the elections but one of the corporators Raju Bhadoria is in jail due to which he couldn’t participate in the oath taking programme.

Congress city president Vinay Bakliwal said that they boycotted the oath taking ceremony of Mayor and BJP corporators as crores of hard earned money of the people were spent for the same.

“We had appealed to the newly elected Mayor and to the administration to organise a simple oath taking ceremony without pomp and show to save people’s tax money and to use it in the development of the city. They didn’t listen to our appeal due to which we kept our distance from the event,’ Bakliwal said.

He also added that they are in contact with independent corporator Rafique Khan and he has assured of giving his support to the party.

“I have talked to Rafique and I am assured that he will support Congress,” Bakliwal said.

Meanwhile, Rafique Khan said that he is in talks with the leaders of both the parties but he will take decision only after talking to his supporters and people of his ward.

