Indore: 16.30L Day’s employment to be given under MNREGA scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the district, 16.30 lakh days of employment will be given under MNREGA in the coming financial year. This was informed in the meeting of the administrative committee of the district panchayat held under the chairmanship of Kavita Patidar, president of the district panchayat here on Friday. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani was specially present in the meeting.



The implementation of schemes and programmes related to rural development and works of Public Works Department, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Public Health Engineering, Horticulture and Fisheries Department were reviewed. In the meeting, the labour budget for 2022-23 of the district was approved under MNREGA, under which it was decided to provide 16.30 lakh man-days work during the financial year.

During the discussion in the meeting, a demand was made to approve the construction of gravel roads under MNREGA.



CEO Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma informed that no permission is given for gravel road work from the state-level, at present. MP Lalwani and the district panchayat president said construction of gravel roads provides transportation facilities to the villagers and helps in the marketing of agriculture produce, therefore the district panchayat should pitch for gravel roads and send a resolution to the state level.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Literature Fest at Bharat Bhavan from March 25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:40 AM IST