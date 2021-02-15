​Indore: 16 nabbed with animal skins, body parts​

Indore\Bhopal

State Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force (Police) took 16 accused under custody ​for ​illegal possession ​of ​4 skin​s ​of protected wild animals and body parts.

The Indore district and state team of the Tiger Strike Force took joint action and caught 16 accused near Jabalpur. Two of the accused are from Katni, 2 Jabalpur, 4 Umaria and 8 belong to Dindori district.

According to deputy ​c​onservator of ​f​orests (​w​ildlife), following items were confiscated from the accused ; four leopard skins, Pangolin scales weighing upto 20 kilograms, two cars, i.e. Maruti Suzuki Swift Desire and Maruti Alto and two two-wheelers

A case was registered under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act after seizing the above mentioned items.

“The two teams took an action against illegal transportation and illegal trade of its components on a large scale based on the secret information received from Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Headquarters,” said Pratibha Titare, Special Task Force (Forest), Indore.

She added that in the said ​​case, investigation is going on and after the remand of all the accused in the Special Tiger Strike Force Court, Jabalpur, further disclosures are likely.

She added that the leopard was been hunted with the use of electric wire.

PCCF Alok Kumar said that most of the poachers had admitted that they used the body parts of poached animals for black magic and sorcery.

State Tiger Strike Force appealed to the public to get rid of various superstitions and help in controlling illegal wildlife trade in the state and country. Pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world. There are eight species of pangolins and they're listed by the IUCN as critically endangered.

India’s national animal and iconic fauna tiger and leopard have also borne the brunt of several popular myths and superstitions.

Crimes related to wildlife are illegal and it has a provision of rigorous punishment of up to 7 years.