Indore: 150 auto-rickshaws seized for flouting rules

Continuing its crackdown on the errant auto-rickshaw drivers, officials of Regional Transport Office seized over 150 auto-rickshaws for not following the norms and running without permit or other necessary documents.

RTO officials have seized over 200 rickshaws in the last two days by conducting inspection drives at Satya Sai Square and Vijay Nagar Square.

“Action against the auto-rickshaws has been launched on the directions of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Many of the rickshaws seized were running without permit, while many were plying without the mandatory pollution under control (PUC) certificates,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

She added some of the auto-rickshaws were also found operating without having any insurance, thus risking the lives of commuters and others.

“Apart from seizing the vehicles, fines are also imposed on the auto-drivers for violations,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, traffic police also launched a drive against the auto rickshaws and magic vans, and seized over 94 vehicles.

Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Association threatens to go on strike

Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Association has threatened to go on strike as a protest against the action on auto rickshaws.

President of association Rajesh Bidkar said, “RTO and traffic police cops have been unnecessarily imposing fines on auto drivers in the name of the High Court’s order. Auto rickshaw drivers were too hit due to Covid-19 and lockdown and many couldn’t renew the permit or take the PUC. Officials are imposing fines of over Rs 10,000. 15,000 and more which is extortion of the drivers.”

He said that they appeal to the RTO and traffic police to provide facilities for getting all such permits under one roof and to give relaxation to the auto drivers.

``If no decision to give relaxation to auto drivers was taken then we will go on strike to protest against the action,” Bidkar said.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:03 AM IST