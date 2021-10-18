Indore: ​15 days salary of 4 civic officials deducted for negligence

Indore

For negligence in duty, 15 days salary of four officials of Indore Municipal Corporation was deducted following orders by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Pal had conducted a surprise inspection in Zone 1 and 3 and found negligence on the part of four officials.

On the sport, she directed for deducting 15 day salary of all three officials.

In the morning, Pal reached Zone 1 and 3 and inspected civic works in Ramchandra Nagar, Kalani Nagar, Chandan Nagar and Gangwal Bus Stand Road.

On checking the attendance register at Zonal No 1 office, Pal found that revenue recovery assistants Rajesh Baurasi, Diptesh Srivastava and Durga Singh do not come to the office on time.

The commissioner immediately ordered for deducting the salary of the trio for 15 days.

She also directed zonal officers that salary of all such employees who are not punctual should be deducted.

After that, she inspected the Kila Maidan road only to find hoarding and posters alongside the road.

Expressing annoyance over that, she ordered for deducting salary of removal supervisor Rajendra Yadav for 15 days.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:56 PM IST