Indore: 15-day summer sports camp for police kids

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15 days summer sports camp was organised on the theme ‘This summer, time does not pass by sitting at home’ by the Indore police to make students learn creativity along with good activities. The camp was for the boys and girls of the police family.

The summer camp successfully concluded on Saturday at DRP line Indore in the presence of the Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar who increased morale and enthusiasm by rewarding the participating children who performed well.

He said that this summer camp was organised with the aim that the children of our police family should learn something good and meaningful during the summer holidays, and the performance of our children is commendable. He said that apart from schooling, the other activities that we learn, it further enhances our talent and it definitely gives us benefits in future.

The Indore police kept the children of their police family entertained during their holidays by teaching them new activities every day.