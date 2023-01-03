Indore: 12% more power consumption in 2022 

File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 12 per cent more electricity was consumed by consumers in Malwa-Nimar region which falls under Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

As per West Discom, around 2,921 crore units of electricity was supplied in the year 2022 from January to the end of December in 15 districts in the Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomarsaid that a maximum of about 510 crore units of electricity was consumed in Indore in 2022 followed by 465 crore units in Dhar district, 304 crore units in Ujjain district, 279 crore units in Khargone district and 257 crore units in Dewas district. Ratlam district stood at sixth position with a consumption of 192 crore units of electricity in 2022.

In the other nine districts also, electricity ranging from 67 crore to 150 crore units was consumed during 2022.

Tomar said that a total of 2921 crore units of electricity was distributed in 2022 whereas the distribution stood at 2613 crore units in 2021. That means about 12 per cent more power was supplied in the year 2022 as compared to 2021, he added.