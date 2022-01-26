Indore: 116 of 123 PG seats of MGM Medical College allotted in the first round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Medical Counselling Committee releasing the results of the first round of NEET-PG, 2021, as many as 116 seats out of 123 PG seats of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College have been allotted in the first counselling round. Moreover, students have also started reporting to the college for confirming their admission and admissions of 12 students have been confirmed.

“As many as 116 PG seats of our college have been allotted in the first round and students can report to the college both online, or offline. As many as 12 admissions have been confirmed, so far, including 11 through the online mode and one through the offline mode,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said. He added that counselling would continue till January 26, which is a national holiday. “Students can report to the college by January 28 by confirming their admissions. They can report on January 26, too, in the new academic wing of the college,” Dr Dixit added.

Points to remember for candidates who got seats

Keeping in view the prevailing Covid situation, MCC/ MoHFW has decided to allow candidates of PG Counselling, 2021, for hybrid mode of reporting, that is candidates who have been allotted seats by the MCC in PG Counselling, 2021, can report in both ONLINE/ OFFLINE mode at the allotted college. In reference to above, the candidates/ colleges may note following points:

1. Candidates who are opting for Online Reporting can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email message regarding acceptance of the seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The verification of documents of such candidates will be done by the college through scanned copies. However, candidates who are willing for upgradation to Round-2 while retaining the Round-1 seat have to ‘report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission

2. E-mail ID/ Phone number of the principal/ nodal officer of college for online reporting should be displayed on respective college websites

3. Candidates can pay the requisite fees to the allotted college through their authorised portal to be notified in advance by the college authorities on the college website

4. All admissions made online will be deemed provisional and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college. The college authorities should generate the ‘admission letter’ online through the Intramcc portal for candidates reporting online and send one copy of the admission letter to the candidate and endorse one copy to MCC on the e-mail Id: pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com Office of MCC Email: adgme@nic.in

5. Candidates who join their seat in Round-1 and later want to resign the same can do so till 4.00 pm of February 3, 2022, after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and the same rules will apply as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling

6. Candidates who want to avail of the ‘free exit’ option in Round-1 need not report at the allotted college

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:28 AM IST