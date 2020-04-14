IndiGo plans to take off again from May 4

Indore: In its endeavour to reconnect critical air corridors post the lockdown, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, will resume flight operations from May 4, 2020.

Initially starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also re-opening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines.

Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo said complementing the government’s efforts against Covid-19, we will restart flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from May 4, 2020. We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well. Our singular focus will be on ensuring the health of our customers and our employees. We are working closely with the government and the airports to take our aircraft and our airports to a significantly higher level of cleanliness while ensuring social distancing.

For customers who are affected by the cancellations until May 3, the booking amount will be protected in the form of a credit shell under their PNR number, which can be used to make bookings for the same customer(s) on their website or mobile app valid for 1 year from the date of issuance. For any queries, customers can connect with IndiGo via live chat at https://bit.ly/2x5T6nv.