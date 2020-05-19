In Madhya Pradesh, BJP issues notice to former MP Premchand Guddu for remarks against Silawat

BJP on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to senior leader and former MP Premchand Guddu for his remarks against state cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat.

“Guddu has been asked to give in writing within seven days as to why action should not be taken against him for his statements against Silawat,” said BJP Indore Rural president Rajesh Sonkar.

Sources said that Guddu, who left Congress ahead of Assembly elections in 2018, is openly speaking against Silawat as he was mulling over his return to Congress to contest by-election from Sanver against the latter.

Silawat, a loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with his leader quit Congress and joined BJP, had resigned as MLA from Sanver seat.

He was made minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He is all set to contest by-election from Sanver seat again this time on BJP ticket.

With change in political equations, Guddu, who is close to Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh and had jointed BJP ahead of Assembly polls 2018, is contemplating his return to Congress, so that he can contest by-elections from Sanver.

He had previously represented Sanver seat. Guddu had been moving close to Singh after he was not given ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, he held a meeting with influential political figures of Sanver region and criticized Silawat for being inactive after winning Assembly polls.

He also accused Silawat of betraying Sanver voters who elected him by resigning from the post to toe Scindia’s line.