Important events in Indore on Tuesday 4/Feb/20

Annual day celebrated at New
The 20th annual day of the New Saint Francis Public School, Scheme No 114 was held at the Anand Mohan Mathur auditorium in which the students presented various cultural programmes which included plays, skits and dance items.
Through one of the plays the students advocated a plastic free Indore and they also made the parents who had come to see the annual function to take an oath that they would make this a reality in Indore.
School directors Rekha Tiwari, Aditya Tiwari, Shefali Tiwari, Mayank Tiwari lighted the lamp to inaugurate the function, and also garlanded the photograph of the founder of the school Gaurishankar Tiwari. School principal Rakhi Paliwal informed about the school activities. All the students who had won various competitions were given prizes. Neeta Mishra proposed vote of thanks.
Fresher party was held at Maheshwari College recently in which the freshers had a grand time dancing and singing and interacting with their seniors.
Members of Biba Social Group (Sikh Samaj) took oath that they would not dishonour food or waste it in any form. They gave this message through posters during their meeting.
Social Group Indore Arihant held
The oath-taking ceremony of office-bearers of Jain Swetamber Social Group Indore Arihant was held at a city hotel on Monday. The chief guest of the programme was State tourism minister Surendra Singh Baghel. Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel, Akhil Bharatiya Jain Patrakar Mahasangh state president Sandeep Dakoliya, Federation national president Vimal Nahar, outgoing president Vijay Mehta, Shikharchand Bafna were special guests.
Federation national president Vimal Nahar, administered the oath of office of president to Aradhana Jain. The other office-bearers were administered the oath of office by Federation chairman Kishore Porwal and executive committee members were administered the oath of office by Federation national secretary Pradeep Lalwani.
Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president Aradhana Jain said that she plans to provide free coaching for UPSC exam to aspiring students of Jain community. Karate classes would be started for women and children and employment centre would be opened for Jain youths, and counselling centre would be opened for Jain families to tide over family problems.
Minister Baghel appreciated the work being done by the organisation and said that wanted the organisation to scale up their work to the state level and he also assured that he would ensure they a delegation gets to meet the chief minister.
Play ‘Khul Gaye Patte’ staged
The play ‘Khul Gaye Patte’ written by well known film actor Rakesh Bedi was staged at Labh Mandapam. Apart from Bedi, the other actors in the play were Anant Mahadevan, Rupali Ganguly, Kavishwar Merchant, all belonging to Mumbai based Felicity Theatre group. The play through its light hearted manner exposes the masks people wear in their relations and what happens when these masks are removed.
A procession was taken out to mark the start of Srimad Bhagwat Gyan Yagna Katha organised by Sonu Arora, Rajesh Arora, Jitu Baba, Babita Chouhan, Suresh Gurjar and Scheme No 74 Rahavasi Sangh.
Viju Shah conferred with 'Malwa Sangeet Samman'
Well known music composer Viju Shah was conferred with the Malwa Sangeet Samman by Malwa Rangmanch Samiti at a function held at Ravindra Natya Griha on Sunday.
Viju Shah is the son of Kalyanji and the nephew of Anandji of the Kalyanji-Anandji fame. Incidentally, Anandji was also a recipient of this award a few years back.
On the occasion, Viju Shah played the famous Nagin tune much to the delight of the audience, who were also treated to scores of songs composed by Viju Shah and Kalyanji-Anandji. Viju told the audience that he had first played the Nagin tune when he was only five years old.
The function started with songs from the film ‘Gupt’, whose music was given by Viju Shah. The songs were sung by Sonali Patel, Nupur Shukla, Garvita, Aishwariya Patel, Chintan Bakliwal, Manish Shukla, Abhishekh Saraf, Narendra Singh Sengar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)