Important events in Indore on Tuesday 4/Feb/20

Annual day celebrated at New

The 20th annual day of the New Saint Francis Public School, Scheme No 114 was held at the Anand Mohan Mathur auditorium in which the students presented various cultural programmes which included plays, skits and dance items.

Through one of the plays the students advocated a plastic free Indore and they also made the parents who had come to see the annual function to take an oath that they would make this a reality in Indore.

School directors Rekha Tiwari, Aditya Tiwari, Shefali Tiwari, Mayank Tiwari lighted the lamp to inaugurate the function, and also garlanded the photograph of the founder of the school Gaurishankar Tiwari. School principal Rakhi Paliwal informed about the school activities. All the students who had won various competitions were given prizes. Neeta Mishra proposed vote of thanks.