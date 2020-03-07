Important events in Indore on Saturday 7/Mar/20

‘Meaning of Women's Day is the creation of a strong society’
"The creation of a strong society is the real meaning of Women's Day. It will make women free from tyranny and can lead to development and the creation of a sacramental society". This idea was given by social worker Dr Archana Jaiswal on the occasion of International Women's Day, in ‘Jagori’ program held in Prithamlal Dua auditorium.
The guests of the ceremony, organised by the institution Vidhi Seva Sankalp, were Dr Sadhana Banjhal, Asha Khadiwala, Govind Agarwal. They were welcomed by Bina Mishra, Rita Dagre, Rekha Gupta, Divya Singh, Kiran Ved and Anuradha Sharma.
Madan Parmalia, Amitabh Singhal and Khadiwal pledged to participate in the ‘Jagori’ campaign in prevention of women harassment, support in women's education awareness, health awareness, and sanitation and traffic improvement.
Srita Dagre, NGO Committee Bina Mishra and Health Committee Chairman Kiran Ved were sworn in to work for the weaker section from the Committee for Women Atrocities of Vidhi Seva Sankalp Sanstha. Dr Aditi Jaiswal conducted a free dental examination and Dr Sadhana Banjhal spoke on women's health awareness.
Krishna Gupta, Sarita Kala, Santosh Saxena, Sunita Farqya, Dr Sadhana Banjhal, Rashika Neema, Akshan Singh, Priyanka Adda, Rashmi Tiwari, Sheela Porwal, Kiran Bala Jaiswal and Ritu Divyasingh were honored.
Women celebrate ‘Fulon vali Holi’
Members of Peenal Bhatt Group celebrated Faag Utsav with great festivities at Brilliant Convention Hall Nakshatra. Everyone danced on evergreen bollywood pick-ups and celebrated Holi with flowers. The chief guests of the event were Rekha, Kiran Gumman and Ruby Saluja.
'Equal World is Enabled World'
On the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand program was organised in the Janvikas Society, Paladam on the theme 'Equal World is Enabled World' in which around 350 women laborer gathered from various cramped settlements of Indore. MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, while addressing the women said that women are the incarnation of power. In the Puranas, a woman is said to be more capable than a man, said he.
Women Entrepreneurs of the city feted
As a part of International Women's week celebrations, Women Entrepreneurship Cell, MSME-DI, Indore, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India took initiative to felicitate the women entrepreneurs of the city. The programme was organised at the Conference Hall of MSME-DI, Indore on Saturday. Sr. Statistical Officer, MSME-DI, Indore, Anugya Handoo, who is also the Nodal Officer of Women Entrepreneurship Cell, MSME-DI, Indore, welcomed all the guests and felicitated them. The programme witnessed the presence of Asha Daryani from Asha Confectionery, who is also the National Award Winner for MSME Awards held at New Delhi in February, 2020; Dr Priyanka Mokshmar from Vaayu Home Appliances (India) Pvt Ltd, Pallavi Vyas from Shanta Tradexim Pvt Ltd, Taranjeet Kaur from RSM Services and Shilpa Jain from Analytics. The female guests shared their glorious journey to success with the existing and prospective entrepreneurs present in the Hall. Vote of thanks was given by Anugya Handoo.
Homeopathic workshop held
Workshop on treatment and prevention of corona virus was organised at SKRP Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College. The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines to prevent corona virus.
Dr Singh said that in Homoeopathic Medical College, a whole team has been formed in view of corona virus and homeopathic medicine is available here to protect one from virus.
Dr AK Dwivedi, member, Scientific Advisory Board, Government of India, ministry of AYUSH said that it would be appropriate to adopt all efforts to stay healthy. Dr Dwivedi said that homeopathic medicines are available for rescue and are effective too.
LSI get its new Sports Academy
Laurels School International unveiled its newly completed sports facility. Former coach and Goalkeeper of the Indian National Field Hockey team Mir Ranjan Negi, senior official Indore Municipal Corporation, NS Tomar along with renowned tennis coach Sajid Lodhi inaugurated the Sports Academy amongst students, parents and school staff on Saturday.
The sports academy consists of newly constructed Lawn Tennis and Basketball courts along with football, volleyball, throw ball, athletics and cricket.
The facilities cater to all ages and are designed to promote lifelong learning through sport and physical education. Quoting from experiences in his life, Negi said that in difficult times when the world criticises you, it is sports that bring you back into life, hence sports should be an integral part of everyone’s life.
Tomar praised the sports infrastructure of the school premises and said that the children should take advantage of the facilities provided and make their name. Sajid Lodhi gave tips to parents and appealed them to help children inculcate healthy habits and lead a disciplined life.
School CMD, John M Chacko, director Jaya Chacko, Jennifer Chacko along with principal, Dr Anshu Deshmukh and vice principal, Thara Nair were also present.
A day for women at BoI
International Women's Day was celebrated under the chairmanship of Zonal Manager Subodh Kumar at Bank of India (BoI), Indore Zonal Office. In his presidential address, he said that women today occupy the highest positions in all places. It is a matter of pride for all of us and inspires us all.
Interesting contests for women were organised where all women presented their views. Deputy Zonal Manager BV Chavda welcomed all the women present and congratulated them.
The zonal manager honored all the female colleagues by giving flowers and mementos. Mayuri Kocheta, Vasundhara and Ritu Srivastava, who were winners in the competition, were awarded prize by Hardeep Bansil, Amrish Kumar and Amol Gupta respectively.
Advocate N Patne felicitated
High Court Advocate Neerja Patne was honored at Holkar Science College for her significant achievements in the field of Law. She said that I am overwhelmed by getting the honor. She said that no one can stop any women from coming forward in any field. She congratulated everyone on International Women's Day.
