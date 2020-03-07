Important events in Indore on Saturday 7/Mar/20

‘Meaning of Women's Day is the creation of a strong society’

"The creation of a strong society is the real meaning of Women's Day. It will make women free from tyranny and can lead to development and the creation of a sacramental society". This idea was given by social worker Dr Archana Jaiswal on the occasion of International Women's Day, in ‘Jagori’ program held in Prithamlal Dua auditorium.

The guests of the ceremony, organised by the institution Vidhi Seva Sankalp, were Dr Sadhana Banjhal, Asha Khadiwala, Govind Agarwal. They were welcomed by Bina Mishra, Rita Dagre, Rekha Gupta, Divya Singh, Kiran Ved and Anuradha Sharma.

Madan Parmalia, Amitabh Singhal and Khadiwal pledged to participate in the ‘Jagori’ campaign in prevention of women harassment, support in women's education awareness, health awareness, and sanitation and traffic improvement.

Srita Dagre, NGO Committee Bina Mishra and Health Committee Chairman Kiran Ved were sworn in to work for the weaker section from the Committee for Women Atrocities of Vidhi Seva Sankalp Sanstha. Dr Aditi Jaiswal conducted a free dental examination and Dr Sadhana Banjhal spoke on women's health awareness.

Krishna Gupta, Sarita Kala, Santosh Saxena, Sunita Farqya, Dr Sadhana Banjhal, Rashika Neema, Akshan Singh, Priyanka Adda, Rashmi Tiwari, Sheela Porwal, Kiran Bala Jaiswal and Ritu Divyasingh were honored.