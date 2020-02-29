Important events in Indore on Saturday 29/Feb/20

Khadi isn’t just clothing , but it’s an idea
Students of Mount Litera Zee School learned these things in Khadi Bazaar Exhibition to raise awareness among children about Khadi and Khadi village industry; students were taken to Khadi Haat Bazaar by Mount Litera Zee School. Exhibition Organiser Pankaj Dubey said wear khadi clothes at least 2 days week attires affect our thoughts and by wearing khadi you will automatically feel good also the difference in state of mind. Students understood the village industry and learnt about pot making aslo made some, Students got aware of process of spinning and yarn making. School principal Dharam Verma said that the students have read a lot about Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi in textbooks but to really introduce them to Khadi they were taken to Khadi Bazaar.
Vama Club celebrates Fag Utsav with fervour
Vama Club celebrated Fag Utsav with great enthusiasm and zeal recently. Everybody enjoyed dancing on folk songs of Holi. Health awareness camp was also organised in which Dr Savita Inaamdar and gynecologist Poonam Mathur were present. Rekha Chouhan, Mangla Saroshe, Renu Agrawal and Purnima Bajoriya gave special contribution in organising the programme. Rashmi Shukla conducted the programme and Rajeshwari Dharad proposed vote of thanks.
18th Gunijaan Sangeet Samaroh begins
Three-day-long 18th Gunijaan Sangeet Samaroh is being organised in the memory of Sangeetacharya Pandit CR Vyas. On the first classical singer Shobha Choudhary gave performances and mesmerised the audience at Jal Auditorium on Saturday. Flute player Praveen Gondkhindi and Shadaj also gave classical performance.
Differently abled students showcase their art work
A painting exhibition was organised at a city mall on Saturday. In this exhibition organised by Sansthan Mic the work of differently abled students was exhibited. Scores of art enthusiasts visited the exhibition.
Khadi Bazaar promotes micro, small industries along with delicious spices
This Khadi Bazaar has been set up by Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Khadi Village Industries Commission and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India for the purpose of making the crafts of remote villages of the country directly accessible to the people. There is also no shortage of spices in the Khadi Bazaar located in the Urban Haat Bazaar of the city to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Famous Niamat spices of Burhanpur can be taken, which has been brought by Zia Khan of Niamat Grah Udhyog. There are about 15 types of spices available here, ranging from tea to spices used in Chinese dishes. It mainly includes Salad Masala, Chaat Masala, Pickle Masala, Veg Masala, Dal Masala, Chana Masala, Garam Masala etc. According to the organiser of the exhibition, Pankaj Dubey, this 16-day day has not only Khadi and silk clothes but also many items including everyday needs, home decoration and materials related to taste and worship. Through which efforts are being made to promote not only Khadi but also micro, small and medium industries.
Get-together of Fun and Food Club
A get-together was organised by Fun and Food Club to mark the upcoming festival of colours Holi. Various activities and tambola on Fag theme was conducted for the members in which everybody participated enthusiastically. All the members were dressed in traditional attires and everybody administered oath to save water. Programme was organised by Amita Gupta, Anju Wadhwani, Meenal Jain and Namita Jain.
Meera Chordia conferred with PhD
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has conferred PhD on Meera Chordia for her research work on the topic ‘A social study of Impact of globalization, liberalization and privatization’. She completed her doctoral degree under the guidance of Dr Kapil Sharmi Reader and professor PN Mishra of IMS, DAVV.
Annual get-together of Holkar Science College concludes
Two-day-long annual get-together ‘Ullhas-2020’ of Government Holkar Science College concluded on Saturday. On the second day the programme started with lighting the lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati by special guest Minister of Public Works Department and Environment Sajjan Singh Verma, collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav and city congress president Vinay Bakliwal. College principal Dr Suresh T Silawat welcomed all the guests with garlands.
State public work department minister Sajjan Singh Verma announced that the road construction inside the college campus will be start within next one week. Beside, minister also announced to send expert team to carry out survey work for construction of stadium at the college.
The programme was conducted by students’ union in-charge Dr Sanjay Vyas and vote of thanks was proposed by students’ union president Puja Chaterjee.
