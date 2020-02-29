Important events in Indore on Saturday 29/Feb/20

Annual get-together of Holkar Science College concludes

Two-day-long annual get-together ‘Ullhas-2020’ of Government Holkar Science College concluded on Saturday. On the second day the programme started with lighting the lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati by special guest Minister of Public Works Department and Environment Sajjan Singh Verma, collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav and city congress president Vinay Bakliwal. College principal Dr Suresh T Silawat welcomed all the guests with garlands.

State public work department minister Sajjan Singh Verma announced that the road construction inside the college campus will be start within next one week. Beside, minister also announced to send expert team to carry out survey work for construction of stadium at the college.

The programme was conducted by students’ union in-charge Dr Sanjay Vyas and vote of thanks was proposed by students’ union president Puja Chaterjee.