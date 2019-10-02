IMC sub engineer's Rs 35 lakh assets to be confiscated

Indore: A special court here on Tuesday ordered confiscation of assets worth Rs 35.80 lakh belonging to IMC sub engineer Brajmohan Bhagoria and found it to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Lok Ayukta police had conducted raid on Nehru Nagar based house of Bhagoria and traced disproportionate income on March 11, 2011.

A case for confiscating Rs 62.86 lakh, which was a disproportionate income, was produced before the case. Judge Alok Mishra found that assets worth Rs 35.80 were disproportionate to Bhagoria’s known sources of income and ordered for confiscating the same.