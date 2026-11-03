IMC Sets 48-Hour Deadline To Repair Water Pipeline Leaks, Orders Seven-Day Survey Across Municipal Zones In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Monday inspected the 245 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kabitkhedi, the 4 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) on Sanwer Road and Narwal drain.

Dissatisfied with maintenance delays despite earlier notices, he ordered a Rs 5 lakh penalty on operating agency VA Tech Wabag, Chennai.

Singhal directed regular maintenance of installed equipment and warned against negligence.

He also ordered officials to inform the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board about industrial units allegedly discharging untreated effluent into Narwal drain and seal such units.

48-hour deadline set for repairing water pipeline leaks

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal directed officials to repair leaking water pipelines, joints and valves within 48 hours of complaints. During Sunday's virtual meeting, he ordered a seven-day survey and repairs across municipal zones.

Only authorised municipal plumbers can install connections with precautions against leakage and contamination. Unnecessary old pipelines running alongside new ones must be shut down within one month.

Assistant engineers must submit compliance certificates. Delays or wastage may invite disciplinary action.

Reused clothes, books & toys distributed among needy children

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav launched Indore Municipal Corporation's 'Ye Diwali RRR Khushiyon Wali' campaign on Monday at Anna Bhau Sathe Slum, distributing books, sweets, toys and stationery.

Following 'Aapka Purana Samaan - Kisi Aur Ki Muskaan', which collected reusable items from Oct 17 to 31, sorted donations will be redistributed. Bhargav highlighted resource conservation, environmental protection and social responsibility through the 3R model.

Distribution continues at Fokatpura Basti on Nov 3, Rahul Gandhi Nagar on Nov 4, Moosa Khedi's Pannalal Chowk on Nov 5 and Gandhi Nagar Basti on Nov 6.