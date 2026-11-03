 IMC Sets 48-Hour Deadline To Repair Water Pipeline Leaks, Orders Seven-Day Survey Across Municipal Zones In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIMC Sets 48-Hour Deadline To Repair Water Pipeline Leaks, Orders Seven-Day Survey Across Municipal Zones In Indore

IMC Sets 48-Hour Deadline To Repair Water Pipeline Leaks, Orders Seven-Day Survey Across Municipal Zones In Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation imposed a ₹5 lakh penalty on VA Tech Wabag over maintenance lapses at the 245 MLD Kabitkhedi sewage treatment plant. Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected the facility, Sanwer Road CETP and Narwal drain. He also ordered action against industrial units allegedly releasing untreated effluent into the drain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 03, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
IMC Sets 48-Hour Deadline To Repair Water Pipeline Leaks, Orders Seven-Day Survey Across Municipal Zones In Indore
IMC Sets 48-Hour Deadline To Repair Water Pipeline Leaks, Orders Seven-Day Survey Across Municipal Zones In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Monday inspected the 245 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kabitkhedi, the 4 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) on Sanwer Road and Narwal drain.

Dissatisfied with maintenance delays despite earlier notices, he ordered a Rs 5 lakh penalty on operating agency VA Tech Wabag, Chennai.

Singhal directed regular maintenance of installed equipment and warned against negligence.

He also ordered officials to inform the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board about industrial units allegedly discharging untreated effluent into Narwal drain and seal such units.

48-hour deadline set for repairing water pipeline leaks

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal directed officials to repair leaking water pipelines, joints and valves within 48 hours of complaints. During Sunday's virtual meeting, he ordered a seven-day survey and repairs across municipal zones.

Only authorised municipal plumbers can install connections with precautions against leakage and contamination. Unnecessary old pipelines running alongside new ones must be shut down within one month.

Assistant engineers must submit compliance certificates. Delays or wastage may invite disciplinary action.

Reused clothes, books & toys distributed among needy children

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav launched Indore Municipal Corporation's 'Ye Diwali RRR Khushiyon Wali' campaign on Monday at Anna Bhau Sathe Slum, distributing books, sweets, toys and stationery.

Following 'Aapka Purana Samaan - Kisi Aur Ki Muskaan', which collected reusable items from Oct 17 to 31, sorted donations will be redistributed. Bhargav highlighted resource conservation, environmental protection and social responsibility through the 3R model.

Distribution continues at Fokatpura Basti on Nov 3, Rahul Gandhi Nagar on Nov 4, Moosa Khedi's Pannalal Chowk on Nov 5 and Gandhi Nagar Basti on Nov 6.

Read Also
Pushya Nakshatra Shopping Spree Fuels ₹850 Crore Business, 700 Cars And 1,500 Two-Wheelers Sold In...
Pushya Nakshatra Shopping Spree Fuels ₹850 Crore Business, 700 Cars And 1,500 Two-Wheelers Sold In...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source