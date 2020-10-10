IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal issues strict instructions for revenue collection

The IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal took a review meeting of the revenue department on Saturday. She instructed officials to increase revenue collection and waste management fee from the citizens so that the city can achieve 7-star ratings in the Swachhata Survekshan 2021. She also discussed the problems faced by the teams while collecting revenue.



Commissioner Pal said that to get a 7-star rating under Swachh Survekshan 2021, it is necessary to collect 75 per cent of the amount of domestic waste management fee and 90 per cent of the business waste management fee by December 2021. To achieve this target all the assistant revenue officers with teams of bill collectors and NGOs have been pressed into service.



She said that by coordinating with the team of NGOs involved in revenue collection work and with the teams of revenue department, assistant revenue officers should collect the dues of the corporation by monitoring them daily. They must contact taxpayers for recoveries and should send a team for recovery.



50 per cent discount to people doing 100 per cent home composting



Commissioner Pal directed the entire revenue department team and the team of NGOs that a 50 per cent discount in waste management fee must be given to the people who are doing 100 per cent home composting. In 100 per cent home composting only dry waste is being given to the NGO team and wet waste is being composted at home into manure.



She said that such houses where home composting is done must be verified by the teams of revenue department and the teams of NGOs. Such home-made manure will be monitored by the team and the manure will be verified then exemption will be provided.

