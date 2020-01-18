IMC blows up G+3 building raised on temple land

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday blew up a G+3 storey building erected illegally on a land that belonged to Ram Temple Trust in Nyay Nagar.

Besides, the IMC initiated process to demolish another multi-storey building in the locality. The removal gang of IMC reached Nyay Nagar to free more than one hectares of land owned by Ram Mandir Trust. Babulal Gaur had encroached upon the land and constructed two buildings illegally.

“Using explosive, one building was blown off,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh. Explosion expert Sharad Sarwate said there were 19 columns in the ground floor of the building. Holes were made and explosives were filled in 15 columns. Sarwate said that 9 kilograms of explosive was used for demolishing the building, which fell like pack of cards when button was pressed for blast.

“Within eight seconds, the building was reduced to rubble,” he added.

This was the second building, which was blown up using explosive since crackdown against land mafia started. Earlier, a 5-storey illegal hostel in Sant Nagar was detonated.

The municipal commissioner stated that the process to demolish another building in Nyay Nagar has also started. The IMC had issued notices last month to demolish both the buildings as they were erected on encroached land.