​IMA’s Start-up Idea Hunt 2022 held; 24 college students take part

Indore



Ekansh Vyas, a student of Daly College of Business Management, got the highest score and stood 1st in the Start-up Idea Hunt 2022 organised by Indore Management Association’s Student Chapter on Saturday.

In all 24 students from different colleges participated in the virtual event and presented their business ideas. Out of the 24 participants 5 students qualified for the final round that would be held soon.



The competition provided a chance to innovate, analyze, discuss and deliberate the business idea on a common platform of IMA.

Sawan Laddha & Mudit Thakkar, IMA's executive committee members moderated the event.

The judges of the competition were Dr Kumar Gaurav, assistant registrar R&D andEntrepreneurship at IIT Indore, Vaniya Dangwal senior programme manager head start Delhi, Prof Kamal Sharma, Strategic Management Department at IIM.









THE WINNERS





-Ekansh Vyas student of Daly College Of Business Management got the

highest score and stood 1st.



-Neeshita Thadani of Daly College of Business Management stood 2nd



-Garvil Jain PIMR stood 3rd



-Rohit Jain ACROPOLIS stood 4th



-Disha Jadhav of IMS-DAVV stood 5th

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:39 AM IST