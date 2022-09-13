Illegal portions of mall opposite Industry House razed

JCB machines pulling down illegally constructed portions of the mall located opposite Industry House, AB Road on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a major action, Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demolished illegally constructed portions in a newly erected mall located opposite Industry House, AB Road.

This mall was talk of the town for the past few days as Zudio and Decathlon were to start their operations at the mall.

Owner Neelu Panjwani was told to dismantle the illegal portions in the mall but when the instructions fell on deaf ears, removal gang of IMC did the needful on Tuesday.

Armed with five JCB and four polcian machines, 150 IMC men reached the mall at around 6 am and demolished the unauthorized portions in it.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni, SDM Pratul Sinha, deputy municipal commissioner Lata Agarwal, and other officials were present during the demolition drive.

Soni stated that the builder had blatantly violated the norms while erecting the building.

The margin of safety (MOS) area was covered with 1.2 metre balcony on the floor above the parking. Besides, pucca staircase was constructed in front of reach shop thus encroaching the front MOS. With these encroachments, public space has been occupied which could have caused inconvenience to the general public.

The builder has also violated the approved map by reducing the height of the first floor’s ceiling.

Apart from this, in addition to the approved height of 12.5 metres on the terrace floor, a structure 9 metre in height spread over 2000 square feet was erected below which rooms and bathrooms have been constructed in two floors.

This additional structure could create adverse situation in fire safety and emergency situations. Plus, unauthorized occupation of the road setback land was also done.

In relation to these violations, a notice was given to Panjwani on March 31 with direction to dismantle the illegal constructions but to no avail.

Notices were served on Panjwani on May 20 and September 12 but they also fell on deaf ears.