FPJ-ED: IIT Indore’s closing rank stands 6th amongst all IITs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The closing rank of JEE Advance for admission to Indian Institute of Technology Indore stood 6th amongst all IITs.

This fact has come to fore when IIT Indore issued a press release narrating progress made by the institute under officiating director Prof Neleesh Kumar Jain in last two years of his tenure.

Prof Suhas Sitharaman Joshi has been appointed as new director of IIT Indore who is going to take charge soon.

The press release revealed that the opening rank rose from 640 in 2019 to 505 in 2021.

The release claimed the institute has grown multifold during the tenure of Jain even though the pandemic hit the globe badly.

Four new courses i.e. M.Tech in Space Engineering & Electric Vehicle Technology and MS (Research) in Space Science and Engineering and Humanities & Social Science were started.

M.Tech in Biomedical Engineering is going to commence shortly.

IIT Indore also started a course with IIM Indore for joint MS degree in Data Science and Management from AY 2021-22.

Many interdisciplinary centers were created to foster interdisciplinary research and work. These include Center for Rural Development and Technology, Center for Futuristic Defense and Space Technology, Center for Advanced Electronics, Center for Indian Scientific Knowledge Systems and Center for Electric Vehicles and Intelligent Transport Systems.

14 international & 17 National MoUs were signed during the tenure of Jain to enhance the research work and share the resources for much better work. Significant work has been done in the field of Research and Development during the last 02 years. Development of Drug Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) for Treatment of Blood Cancer, development of a cost-effective method to detect brain tumors and other cancer-causing viruses using Raman Spectroscopy, developing a vaccine against SARS-CoV2 using vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV, a mild animal virus which does not cause any disease in humans) and SARS-CoV-2 Spike proteins in collaboration with NCCS Pune and development of electronic memory storage devices from chemicals from Aloe Vera flowers were few of many.

IIT Indore helped the local administration during the first wave of pandemic by providing the RTPCR machine and donated in-house developed UV disinfection facility consisting of an arm and a box to the Primary Health Centre and Police Station Simrol.

The institute was sanctioned Rs 100 crores by DST to establish Technology Innovation Hub in the vertical of System Simulation, Modeling and Visualisation under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NMICPS).

The Institute is also working on the fields of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Data Science and is likely to develop IIT Indore Research Park.

IIT Indore has added a very important facility within the campus with the sanction of Kendriya Vidyalaya which is presently till Class IX.

The Institute has completed Phase II and is nearing completion of Phase I. This included completion of 8 major buildings and development of 8 major facilities during 2020-2021. The proposal of Phase III has already been submitted to the Ministry for requisite approval.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:05 PM IST