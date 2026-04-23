IIT Indore Sets Benchmark In Water Conservation Through Sustainable Practices

IIT-I Water Plan Turns Campus Green Year-Round |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has emerged as a leading example of how science-driven water conservation practices can significantly enhance ecological sustainability. Over the past few years, the institute has undertaken a series of strategic interventions, including the construction of water ponds, check dams and rainwater harvesting systems, to capture, store and efficiently utilise rainwater across its campus.

These initiatives were designed not only to conserve water but also to recharge groundwater, maintain soil moisture and support long-term vegetation growth. By preventing rainwater runoff and enabling gradual percolation into the ground, the institute has created a resilient ecosystem where plant life can thrive even during extended dry periods.

Satellite-based observations of the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) between 2021 and 2025 now provide compelling evidence of the success of these efforts. NDVI, a widely recognised indicator of vegetation health, reveals a clear transformation in campus greenery. While seasonal fluctuations persist, with lower values during the hot, dry months (March to May) and peaks during the monsoon and post-monsoon period (August to October), a steady improvement has been observed since 2022.

What is particularly significant is that vegetation has not only become denser and healthier during the monsoon but has also maintained higher levels of greenness during traditionally water-stressed months. This shift indicates improved soil moisture retention and sustained groundwater availability, an uncommon achievement in the central Indian climatic context.

Commenting on this transformation, IIT Indore Director Suhas Joshi said, At IIT Indore, sustainability is not an abstract goal but a lived commitment reflected in every aspect of our campus development. The visible transformation in our greenery is a powerful validation of what can be achieved when scientific insight is translated into purposeful action.

Principal investigator Manish Kumar Goyal added, The NDVI trends from 2022 to 2025 clearly demonstrate the positive impact of water harvesting interventions on vegetation growth at IIT Indore. By integrating satellite-based monitoring with on-ground conservation measures, we have been able to sustain soil moisture and recharge groundwater effectively.