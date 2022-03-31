IIT Indore placements: Around 94% students of UG, 50% of PG get jobs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Braving the odds, IIT Indore witnessed a satisfactory placement season so far.

While around 94% placement in UG, PG has witnessed around 50% till now.

A total of 110 companies including 30 new entrants, have visited IIT Indore for full-time hiring and Internships till now for the Ongoing Placement Session (AY 2021-22) during both Phase-I and Phase- II.

With the highest package of Rs 56 lakhs per annum in domestic front and 7.39 million ¥ in overseas, the average package is around Rs 23.5 lakhs per annum.

Dr. Abhishek Rajput, Head, Training and Placement said “The number of students who have received Pre-Placement Offers (based on performance) has witnessed a considerable increase all through the pandemic and has marked an upward scale altogether in the Ongoing Placement Session at IIT Indore. Computer Science (Software roles), Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science, Circuital roles are the major streams in which jobs are offered.”

The detrimental effects of Covid-19 on the employment sector seem to have diminished, apparently considering the ongoing placement of IIT Indore for the academic year 2021-22.

Core profiles in the Computer Science, IT, Software, Machine Learning/Data Science domains have been the major highlights for the Campus Placements in the AY 2021-22. While on the domestic front, companies like Goldman Sachs, Infurnia, DEShaw, Razorpay, Oracle, Amazon, Jio Platforms, Walmart, Siemens made the highest number of offers, well-paid international offers were made by Rakuten Mobile Inc., Accenture Japan, Money Forward Inc. and Chowagiken Pvt. Ltd.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:05 PM IST