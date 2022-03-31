IIT Indore placements: Around 94% students of UG, 50% of PG get jobs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Braving the odds, IIT Indore witnessed a satisfactory placement season so far.
While around 94% placement in UG, PG has witnessed around 50% till now.
A total of 110 companies including 30 new entrants, have visited IIT Indore for full-time hiring and Internships till now for the Ongoing Placement Session (AY 2021-22) during both Phase-I and Phase- II.
With the highest package of Rs 56 lakhs per annum in domestic front and 7.39 million ¥ in overseas, the average package is around Rs 23.5 lakhs per annum.
Dr. Abhishek Rajput, Head, Training and Placement said “The number of students who have received Pre-Placement Offers (based on performance) has witnessed a considerable increase all through the pandemic and has marked an upward scale altogether in the Ongoing Placement Session at IIT Indore. Computer Science (Software roles), Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science, Circuital roles are the major streams in which jobs are offered.”
The detrimental effects of Covid-19 on the employment sector seem to have diminished, apparently considering the ongoing placement of IIT Indore for the academic year 2021-22.
Core profiles in the Computer Science, IT, Software, Machine Learning/Data Science domains have been the major highlights for the Campus Placements in the AY 2021-22. While on the domestic front, companies like Goldman Sachs, Infurnia, DEShaw, Razorpay, Oracle, Amazon, Jio Platforms, Walmart, Siemens made the highest number of offers, well-paid international offers were made by Rakuten Mobile Inc., Accenture Japan, Money Forward Inc. and Chowagiken Pvt. Ltd.
ALSO READ'Attempt to gain cheap popularity', says Police on Indore resident claiming threat from landlord for...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)