IIT Indore Hosts Workshop On Future Of Agri-Tech, Markets & FPOs | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The AgriHub, IIT Indore organised the fifth workshop on Future of Agriculture – Deep Agri Technology, Markets & FPOs, jointly with BharatKhand and Solidaridad.

The workshop focused on engaging farmer producer organisations (FPOs) connected with thousands of farmers, along with agri-industries interested in adopting and scaling various Deep AgriTech solutions.

The inaugural session featured Prof Suhas S Joshi, director, IIT Indore; Dr KH Singh, director, ICAR-NSRI; Dr Suresh Motwani, general manager, Solidaridad; and Prof Aruna Tiwari, principal investigator, AgriHub IIT Indore.

Joshi emphasised the role of academic institutions in delivering societal impact through technology and highlighted the need to deliberate on Deep AgriTech projects.

Singh shared insights on seed development, disease forecasting and emerging gene-editing technologies, while Motwani highlighted the need for scalable, service-based technology models and stronger market systems to bridge the gap between research institutions and farmers through FPOs.

The workshop featured presentations on ongoing Deep AgriTech projects, including genomic visualisation tools, AI and IoT-driven crop advisory systems, groundwater management solutions and soil microbial analysis technologies.

Two panel discussions brought together FPOs, industry stakeholders and farmers to discuss strengthening market linkages, improving access to quality inputs, reducing supply chain inefficiencies and accelerating the adoption of digital and precision agriculture technologies. Six stalls were set up to showcase technologies and products, including BharatKhand offerings, post-harvest management kits and other agri innovations.