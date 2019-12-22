IIT-I campus doctor molests girl student, held

Indore: In a shocking incident, a girl student of Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT-I) was allegedly molested by a doctor of health check-up centre on the institute campus.

Accused Dr Namdev Sheshrao Dinde allegedly made physical advances on the girl who had gone to the health centre with complaint of stomach-ache.

“The girl reportedly informed the institute people about the incident but when they took the matter lightly, she called up Simrol police and narrated the incident,” sources said.

Simrol police station incharge BS Thakur sent a team of police personnel including a lady cop but they were not allowed to enter the campus.

The guards stopped them from entering the premises saying that they have instructions from the institute administration that nobody, including police, be allowed to enter the campus sans prior permission from the institute’s officers.

The police team returned and when the girl came to know about it, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the doctor.

An FIR under Section 354 and 354 (A) of IPC was registered. Later, the institute handed over the accused doctor to the police.

The police also arrested security guards identified as Mithun Meena and Manoj Makwana who stopped them from entering the IIT Indore campus. They booked the duo under Section 341 and 353 of the IPC for obstructing in the work of police.

“As soon as the institute came to know about this, we took the initiative to handover the accused to the police and a case has been lodged against the accused. Full cooperation is being accorded to the complainant. Institute take these incidents very seriously and will not permit the accused into the campus till all the investigations are completed, “said Rahul Sharma, IIT media coordinator.