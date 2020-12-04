IIM Indore’s annual cultural and management festival starts

Indore: While academic activities could barely be held in educational institutions following Covid-19 pandemic, holding events like cultural and sports fests would be nothing but a pipeline dream.

Students of Indian Institute of Management Indore did the unthinkable.

The annual management and cultural fest of IIM Indore—IRIS began virtually on Friday.

With various virtual events, the three-day virtual fest this time has collaborated with Ranbhoomi—the Sports Fest of IIM Indore.

The fest will witness various management, cultural and e-sports events with more than 3000 participants. The inauguration took place in the presence of IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, CAO Col Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi; dean-programmes Prof Ranjeet Nambudiri; Chair- H&SA Prof Sneha Thapliyal; and all the participants from across the nation.

In his address, Rai noted that IRIS is an attempt where diverse minds come together to create a world which is peaceful, vibrant, full of joy and laughter and is inclusive—which seem to make the theme ‘Reigniting Exuberance’ come true.

“This is an opportunity to build relationships and networking- not just for mental health but also in terms of professional competence. Networking is what differentiates successful leaders from effective leaders—since it’s not just about random communication, but is all about building relationships, talking to people different than ourselves and that’s what IRIS does,’ he said.

Speaking of the national record set by IRIS team this year by creating videos of passing a sanitary pad, Rai said that this is a result of introspection—which would heal the world and address a problem—breaking the taboo of talking about menstruation. He said that IRIS is full of synergy, and hence, this is not just the time for doing serious stuff, but also having fun together. Congratulating the entire IRIS team for the successful event, Rai also advised everyone to encourage each other and keep the spirits high.

The chief guest for the inauguration ceremony, Roopank Chaudhary, partner & chief commercial officer, AON delivered the keynote address and shared with the participants his memories of IRIS when he was a student at IIM Indore and how it has evolved over the years.

Sharing his views about the pandemic and how it has changed our lives, he said, “This pandemic taught us that the planet is at risk, hence, when we re-emerge, we need to make sure we don’t enter with our old habits.”

In addition to that he described his understanding of IRIS 2020 theme, reigniting exuberance, and the meaning of exuberance in his life.

The events lined up for Day 1 include some of flagship events like Ashwamedha and Drona, along with other exciting events like Bazinga, Jagriti, Kalpavriksha, Gordion Knot, Chanakya, Advaita and Lasya Dance workshop.

The Day 1 evening of IRIS 2020 is packed with entertainment as the international EDM artist David Avila & Bass Hunkwill perform live and the TVF comic stars, Shivankit Parihar and Badri Chavan will perform their comedy acts. Day 2 of the fest will witness more management, cultural and sports events including Finance League, Mantrana and Lasya. There will be a comedy stand up by comedian Jaspreet Singh at night.