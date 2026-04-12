IIM Indore Study Finds Ambiguity In Online Reviews Can Sometimes Help Buyers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new study by the Indian Institute of Management Indore has revealed that ambiguity in online consumer reviews does not always harm purchasing decisions—in some cases, it can actually make reviews more helpful, depending on the type of product.

The research, conducted by Prof Subin Sudhir and published in the International Journal of Consumer Studies, analysed 48,192 verified purchase reviews across 30 products on Amazon India. It challenges the long-held belief in digital marketing that unclear or conflicting reviews are uniformly detrimental.

According to the study, the impact of ambiguity varies significantly between search products—such as laptops and power banks—and experience products like perfumes, wireless headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. For search products, where buyers depend on clear, objective specifications, ambiguity tends to reduce the usefulness of reviews. Conflicts between ratings, mismatched sentiment, or inconsistencies with overall scores make it harder for consumers to make informed decisions.

However, the findings take a different turn for experience products. In these categories, where subjective evaluation plays a key role, certain types of ambiguity—such as mixed opinions or rating-sentiment mismatches—can actually enhance review helpfulness. Such ambiguity encourages consumers to engage more deeply with the content, leading to more thoughtful decision-making.

Interestingly, reviews that matched the overall language style of other reviews were consistently rated as more helpful across all product categories. This suggests that maintaining a coherent tone across reviews can improve their effectiveness. The research also highlights the value of balanced, two-sided reviews. While these introduce a degree of ambiguity, they are often perceived as more credible and trustworthy—an important factor for brands aiming to build long-term consumer trust.

The study advises e-commerce platforms and brand managers to rethink their approach to review management. Instead of eliminating ambiguity altogether, companies should recognise when it can be strategically useful and tailor their systems accordingly. As online reviews continue to influence buying behaviour in increasingly competitive digital markets, the study concludes that understanding how consumers interpret ambiguity may be just as important as securing positive ratings.