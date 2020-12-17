IIM Indore launches two new courses for executives in UAE

Indore:

Indian Institute of Management Indore has launched two new programmes for executive professionals in the UAE for helping working executives to upgrade their skills.

The elite b-school in partnership with Anisuma Training Institute Dubai is going to start ‘Strategic Marketing Management in the Digital World’ course on December 19. The programme will be delivered online on weekends over the next 5 months.

The other programme for executives is ‘Post Graduation Diploma in Business Administration’ which is going to commence from March 2021.

“The programme is uniquely designed to develop strong conceptual frameworks in business and management skills by judiciously mixing online classroom contact with group discussions and networking with practical frameworks which can be applied at the workplace,” the institute stated.

The last module of the programme would be delivered at the IIM Indore campus. That means, the participants would have to come from Middle East to IIM Indore campus for completing the last module.

In 2011, IIM Indore had started its study centre at Ras-al-Khaimah (RAK) in UAE with offering PGPMX course. The following year, the institute had introduced PGP course becoming the only IIM in the country to go abroad with the IIMs’ main common programme. But the institute did not get desired response from students there.

In 2014, the institute shifted the centre from RAK to Dubai stating that it would get more students in the commercial capital of UAE. The institute failed to attract students even in Dubai. The UAE government also ​made things difficult for IIM Indore ​by asking it ​to appoint full-fledged teaching and non-teaching staff at its Dubai facility.

Citing unforeseen reasons, IIM Indore closed its Dubai centre with last class being held in July 2015.

Nearly four years after that, IIM Indore had again gone back to Middle East in April last year with General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE). Now, it has announced two more programmes.