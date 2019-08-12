IIM Indore alumni relive college days

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore’s (IIM) alumni of one-year residential post graduate programme for executives (EPGP) returned to the institute to relive their old days.

The institute alumni committee organised a two-day meet for the alumni members coming to the institute’s campus.

The programme was inaugurated by Sumit Neogi, VP, HR, Reliance Industries Limited — as the chief guest. On the occasion, Neogi delivered address on the topic — “Middle Management Issues.”

He said, “Midlife crisis can start affecting you in the age group of 35-45 years.” “Midlife crisis is applicable to anyone and leads to emotional and mental stress; and the sad part is you realise you were in crisis when you are past the crisis,” he added.

He said that the crisis starts with questioning decisions one makes. “As a solution, you need to speak — if not to friends, speak to a counsellor — nothing is wrong in it,” he said.

He also said that dealing with stress can made easy by reflection (writing a journal), working in communities apart from work (like photography club, marathon club etc).

Neogi stressed that recognising your own EGO states can be good way of analysing self-behaviour. The guest lecture was followed by a cultural programme where the EPGP batch participants performed for the alumni.

The second day of the meet started with a plantation drive, followed by a panel discussion on the topic — ‘Industry 4.0’. A few leadership talks by the alumni were also held.

The first talk was by Sajeev Pathak from HP, who spoke about what he feels are the main attributes that a leader must possess: authenticity, humility, trustworthiness and self-awareness — as these attributes are difficult for others in the industry to mimic.

The second talk was given by Prof Bipul Kumar, who spoke about the challenges of returning as a professor after being part of the programme as a student.

The last talk was by Manish Dixit who spoke about the importance of emotional intelligence for a leader and how important courses in organisation behaviour are in shaping a future leader.

The meet concluded on Sunday strengthening the already close-knit IIM Indore alumni network.