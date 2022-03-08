IET ragging: UGC closes the case as complaint found untrue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 12 days after the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)’s inquiry found a ragging complaint untrue, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has closed the case.

The higher education regulator has informed IET director Sanjeev Tokekar that the ragging complaint received from a student of the institute has been closed. Claiming to be a boarder, an IET student had lodged a complaint with the Anti-Ragging Helpline of the UGC alleging that he had been ragged by senior boarders. He had named three students in his complaint. The UGC had forwarded the complaint to the IET, which handed over the matter to the anti-ragging committee.

The committee noted that two out of three students whom the complainant had named in this complaint actually did not reside at institute’s hostel. The inquiry also found that the third student was also not involved in any such incident.

The institute had readied the inquiry report dispatched to the Anti-Ragging Helpline on February 23 with recommendations to close the complaint as it was untrue.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Government protecting guilty of corruption

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:08 AM IST