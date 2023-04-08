Ideology is behind BJP's strength: Vijayvargiya

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday addressed the party dialogue meeting in Dhar.

In his address, Vijayvargiya said that we all have seen the 15-month Congress government and how the government troubled the common people.

We are very fortunate that Narendra Modi government is here in the country as they are taking many important decisions for the betterment of the country.

Our PM has been able to take these decisions only on the strength of BJP workers.

The strength of its ideology is the basis of the party's strength. The big difference between other parties and our party is that our party is a family therefore all of us workers should work as a family to make the party win.

Due to the government of our ideology, we are seeing the construction of grand Ramlala temple in Ayodhya after 500 years of struggle.

Before the dialogue meeting, Vijayvergiya and other senior leaders visited the ancestral residence of patriarch Kushabhau Thackeray and had a discussion with Thackrey’s sister-in-law Asha Shrikant Thackeray and family members. Vijayvargiya and others paid floral tributes to Thackeray.

Former Union minister Vikram Verma and former MLA Karan Singh Panwar reached the residence and held a general discussion.

When media persons asked how suddenly he remembered the Thackeray family, Vijayvargiya replied that Thackeray is always in their heart, so we keep visiting here.

BJP organisation district in-charge Shyam Bansal, BJP district president Rajeev Yadav, BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel, state minister Rajesh Agarwal, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, and others were present during the programme.