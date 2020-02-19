IDA board meeting on Feb 22

Indore Development Authority’s board meeting will be held on February 22 at IDA office.

At the meeting, several decisions are lilkely to take place. That include electrification in Scheme No 140, approval of bus terminal in Mundla Nayata village.

Also, there will be discussion on commercial plots allotted to Siyaganj Grocery and Tea Merchants Association members in Scheme No 54, allotment of a plot in scheme no 151 for school, community hall in Scheme No 74-C.

There will be discussion on action to be taken against 31 lease defaulter in Scheme No 78. Board members will also decide on appointment of consultant for renovation and re-adaptive use of Lalbagh Palace and Rampur Kothi.