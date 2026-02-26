ICSI Indore Results: Siddhi Khandelwal Secures AIR-2 In Executive Prog Exam, Tops City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of the Company Secretaries examinations for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) on Wednesday.

In the Executive Programme, Siddhi Khandelwal emerged as the city topper with All-India Rank (AIR) 2. Sanchita Jain secured AIR 11, while Parth Vinod Birla stood third from the city with AIR 15.

The result and subject-wise break-up of marks are available on the Institute’s official website. ICSI has also extended the facility of downloading the e-Result-cum-Marks statement for Executive Programme examinees.

Kinjal Ajmera of the Mumbai examination centre secured All-India First Rank in the Professional Programme examination (Syllabus 2022). In the Executive Programme, Anisha Darshan Keswani from the Ahmedabad examination centre secured All-India First Rank.

In the Executive Programme examination (Syllabus 2022), 18.03% candidates passed in Group 1 and 22.26% in Group 2 at the national level. In the state, 28.37% candidates passed in Group 1 and 26.02% in Group 2 in the Professional Programme, while in the Executive Programme, 18.29% passed in Group 1 and 22.83% in Group 2.

From the city, 27.49% candidates cleared Group 1 and 25.34% Group 2 in the Professional Programme. In the Executive Programme, 22.93% candidates passed in Group 1 and 16.97% in Group 2.