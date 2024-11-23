'i-Buses To Continue To Play On AB Road,' Says Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Describing Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s decision to remove Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor as need of the hour, mayor and AICTSL chairman Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the corridor will be scrapped, but i-buses will continue to ply.

“Adjustments will be made to ensure the public transport system remains accessible and effective.Stops will be relocated to the left-hand side of the roads and the number of buses may be increased to accommodate demand,” he told reporters.

“We will continue to enhance public transportation. This decision does not mean a reduction in services but rather an opportunity to make transport more accessible and robust,” he added. Bhargav said that the number of vehicles on AB Road has increased significantly, leading to congestion and reduced effectiveness of the BRTS lanes.

“Given the current circumstances, this decision to remove BRTS aligns with the public interest. The future construction and improvements on the main roads will naturally alleviate traffic congestion." The mayor also said that plans are afoot to construct 4-5 flyovers on AB Road to streamline traffic flow, with feasibility surveys already underway.

Next Steps

The removal of the BRTS will commence after the High Court’s decision on PIL related to the matter, in accordance with the guidelines provided. Bhargav expressed confidence in the government’s ability to adapt to the evolving transportation needs of Indore. “This is a policy decision that marks a new chapter for public transport in Indore,” Bhargav said.