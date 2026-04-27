Hundreds Stranded As Traffic Gridlock Hits Indore's Choithram Mandi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hundreds stranded as traffic gridlock hits Choithram Mandi

Our Staff Reporter Indore

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning as massive traffic congestion occurred near the Choithram Mandi square for over an hour. The bottleneck, which began around 10:15 am, affected travellers entering the city from the Rau side via AB Road.

According to Additional DCP Santosh Kumar Kaul, the congestion was primarily caused by a sudden surge of farmers' vehicles arriving at the market. Since the Mandi remains closed on Saturday and Sunday, Monday typically sees a heavy influx of produce. The situation turned critical when a truck driver attempted to move his vehicle incorrectly in the middle of the road, causing other vehicles to block in and creating a gridlock.

Traffic police were deployed immediately to clear the chaos. To prevent a recurrence, Kaul said that extra police personnel will be stationed at the Choithram Mandi square every Monday to manage the increased pressure of agricultural transport and ensure smooth movement for the public.

TRAFFIC ALERT

* Location: Choithram Mandi square, AB Road

* Peak hours: 10:15 am to 11:30 am

* Cause: Influx of farmers' vehicles and stalled truck

* Impact: Travellers from Rau side stranded for over an hour

* Action: Extra police deployment scheduled for every Monday