Hundreds Of Villagers Protest Over Housing, Water Crisis In Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers from Dugani gram panchayat staged a protest at the Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat and SDM office, demanding benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and immediate resolution of the drinking water crisis in Kanasya Faliya.

The protest was led by Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Vikas Parishad youth wing district president Rahul Solanki and Jitu Bhadle. Demonstrators accused the Janpad Panchayat administration of ignoring eligible poor families, allegedly deprived of housing scheme benefits for the past five years.

Addressing officials, Rahul Solanki alleged that the Sendhwa Janpad CEO was functioning under political pressure and claimed hundreds of deserving families were still living in dilapidated houses despite repeated applications submitted from the gram panchayat level to the collector’s office.

Villagers also highlighted severe drinking water shortages in Kanasya Faliya and alleged that residents were being forced to travel long distances to fetch clean water during the ongoing heat wave.

Officials informed the protesters that 913 families from Dugani village had already been surveyed under the Awas Plus Survey 2024 and uploaded on the portal. The protesters warned of indefinite agitation if timely action was not taken.