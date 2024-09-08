HR Conclave 2024: HR Leaders & Experts Discuss Human Resources Landscape | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): HR leaders, industry experts and professionals discussed over the latest trends shaping the human resources landscape. They focused on emerging HR practices, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), new strategies for engaging a rapidly evolving workforce and talent management. The discussions were held in the CII HR Conclave 2024 organised here.

The event was a Forward-Thinking Approach to HR Innovation and Talent Management. The flagship event CII HR Conclave, brought together organisations across industries navigating technological disruptions and shifting workforce expectations, the conclave provided a platform for forward-thinking discussions that could help HR leaders prepare for the future of work.

The conclave began with a warm welcome from Akshat Chordia, Chairman of CII Malwa Zonal Council and CEO of Rini Life Science Pvt Ltd., who underscored the importance of HR's role in driving business success. Setting the stage for the day’s discussions, Sandeep Naolekar, Convenor of CII MP State Panel on HR-IR & Skill Development and Managing Director of Darling Pumps Pvt Ltd., emphasised how HR must continuously evolve to meet the challenges of a dynamic business environment. ‘HR today is no longer a support function.

It is a strategic partner in shaping organisational growth,’ he remarked. The conclave also featured an interactive session on regulatory compliance, with speakers from Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Amit Jain, Regional PF Commissioner-II and Mohammed Rubani, Regional Director of ESIC, offered updates on key labour laws and compliance requirements, providing critical guidance to HR professionals managing compliance in their organisations.

Data plays the most important role in HR processes. As we integrate machine learning and sophisticated algorithms, analytics becomes AI, transforming data into intelligent action. Kalpana Bansal, Head - Talent & AI, Darwin Box said. With rising pressure on increment budgets, organisations are shifting focus beyond monetary options to career-related measures for retaining their key talent.

Sudeep Kumar Dev, EVP & CHRO, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd said that an emerging wave of AI tools for talent management have the potential to help organisations find talent faster, provide more impactful capability development and promote retention through more effective employee engagement. But before adopting these tools, we need to understand how and where AI might offer an edge and how to anticipate and tackle core challenges in implementing AI for talent management.