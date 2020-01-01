How Indore celebrated New Year day?

Indore: Commencing New Year with hopes and dreams, residents of Indore visited temples, gurdwaras, dargah and churches. Most religious places were crowded with thousands of devotees. Other than seeking blessings from the Lord, families had planned get-togethers and vacations on the first day of the year.

Temples were crowded with people throughout the day. Over 2 lakh people visited Khajrana temple, said Satpal Bhatt, head priest.

Thousands of devotees visited Ranjeet Hanuman temple, Annapurna temple, Devguradia temple, ISKCON and other temples in city.

Over 33,000 people visited city zoo, which earned revenue of Rs 6.60 lakh.

Maximum children were seen accompanying their parents or grandparents. With such a footfall, many children got lost in the crowd.

“We had to deploy team to look for children in CCTVs and circulate instructions to find them,” Dr Uttam Yadav, city zoo incharge, said. He added that over 20 children were lost in the rush.

The major attractions at city zoo were white python, cobra, two-faced snake, Russell viper and green vine snake. Over 7,000 people spent the day at Patalpani with hope to start New Year amidst greenery.