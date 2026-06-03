Hospital Stone-Pelting: Three Sent To Jail In Mandsaur | Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered cases against 40 people and arrested three after two groups from the Sathiya community clashed and pelted stones inside the District Hospital premises on Tuesday.

The violence triggered panic among patients and attendants, prompting police to intervene and restore order.

According to City Kotwali police, the dispute intensified when injured members of both groups arrived at the hospital for treatment. During the confrontation, members of both sides allegedly hurled stones and assaulted each other.

A young woman involved in the incident is undergoing treatment. One group has also alleged that the rival group forcibly administered a poisonous substance to her.

Police registered cross-cases against members of both groups under sections related to assault, stone-pelting and administering poison.

They also filed separate cases under the Medical and Healthcare Personnel Protection Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Police said the dispute began with an argument between a young man and a young woman at the SDM office a day earlier and later escalated into violence. SDM Shubham Patidar visited the hospital and said the situation was under control.