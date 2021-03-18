Honey trap case: Indore civic engineer Harbhajan Singh had booked hotel room for two women

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation’s the then superintendent engineer had booked a room for two women, who are accused in honey trap case, in the name of some officer guest.

This information came to fore when Hotel Shree operator Dinesh Parsani recorded his statement in the local court on Wednesday. Previously, one of the women had recorded her statements accusing Singh of harassing her sexually.

Parsani appeared in the court and informed that Singh had ranged up hotel management and booked a room saying some officer guest is going to stay there.

“On that day, two women arrived at the hotel and sought occupancy of the room booked by Singh. When Singh was contacted over phone, he told hotel staff of giving the booked room to the women,” he said.

The hotel operator also presented the hotel record. The medical report of the woman accusing Singh of rape also was presented in the court on Wednesday. The court has called the investigating doctor for recording his statement on March 19.

Unfolding the past, Singh on September 17, 2019 had reached Palasia police station and lodged a complaint that some women were blackmailing him in the name of pornographic videos. The police arrested five women in the case. One of these accused had alleged that Singh raped her. The accused has been in jail for almost two-and-a-half years.

Nine months ago, she had written a letter to the DIG and the Collector, demanding registration of FIR in the rape case against Singh. When the action did not take place, the accused woman filed a complaint in the district court.

The statement of the accused woman was recorded in the court of judicial magistrate first class Vinita Gupta on Monday. He accused Harbhajan Singh of raping her in the hotel. On this, the court asked the hotel operator to appear on Wednesday along with the documents.